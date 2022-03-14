Breaking News
China’s ZTE headed to court over possible U.S. probation violation

 Mar 14, 2022
Reuters UK

By Karen Freifeld (Reuters) – Lawyers for ZTE Corp have been summoned to U.S. federal court in Texas on Monday for a hearing over whether the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker violated probation in connection with an alleged conspiracy to commit visa fraud. ZTE is on probation in the United States after pleading guilty in Dallas in 2017 to illegally shipping U.S. technology to Iran and North Korea. The alleged visa fraud stems from a 2021 case in Atlanta, Georgia. ZTE was not charged in that indictment. A former ZTE research director in New Jersey and a professor at the Georgia Instit…

