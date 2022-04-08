Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Rights

Civilians shot in in inter-rebel fighting in northern Syria

 |  Apr 8, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

At least two Syrian civilians were shot on Thursday after clashes broke out between rebel factions during the holy month of Ramadan in northern Syria. A woman and an elderly man were wounded by bullets fired as two factions of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) – ‘Faylaq al-Sham’ and the ‘Hamza Division’ – clashed near the city of Afrin in nothwestern Syria, local sources told The New Arab’s Arabic-language service. The clashes erupted over a dispute between the groups over meals to break their fast with after sunset, when Muslims break their fast in Ramadan. “An elderly man and a w…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services