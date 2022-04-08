Human Rights

Civilians shot in in inter-rebel fighting in northern Syria

At least two Syrian civilians were shot on Thursday after clashes broke out between rebel factions during the holy month of Ramadan in northern Syria. A woman and an elderly man were wounded by bullets fired as two factions of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) – ‘Faylaq al-Sham’ and the ‘Hamza Division’ – clashed near the city of Afrin in nothwestern Syria, local sources told The New Arab’s Arabic-language service. The clashes erupted over a dispute between the groups over meals to break their fast with after sunset, when Muslims break their fast in Ramadan. “An elderly man and a w…

