CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 – Presenting Companies & New Collaborations

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CleanEquity®, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, will kick off on the 22nd October.

It will be broadcast live on EarthX TV.

The CEO of Climate-KIC, Dr Kirsten Dunlop, will open the conference and talk about the crucial role innovation must play in decarbonisation and how the financial markets must adapt and play their part.

London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital’s (“ICL”) CleanEquity® team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 13th anniversary. These are the 22 companies, which have been selected to present:

ICL announces two new sponsorship collaborations for 2020, Climate-KIC and Taronis Fuels.

Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels:

“Taronis Fuels is committed to producing world-class renewable, socially responsible fuel products. We are honoured to join CleanEquity Monaco 2020 and meet with industry leading innovators and entrepreneurs who share in the passion to progress sustainable technology. Through our expanding network of industrial gas sales hubs across the US, we serve a wide range of end-market customers. Our technology offers a compelling alternative to harmful legacy carbon-based fuels. We produce environmentally responsible, hydrogen-based fuel products at a fraction of the cost of acetylene and propylene. Our products are functionally vastly superior. We are unique in that our solutions do not come with compromise or detrimental trade-offs. We simply deliver a cleaner, safer, smarter, cheaper alternative. We look forward to sharing our corporate vision, our desire to positively impact the environment, and our compelling technology with the attending companies and investors.”

Kirsten Dunlop, CEO of Climate-KIC

“The challenges we face through human-made climate change today are unprecedented. We have about a decade left, according to the experts from the IPCC, to decarbonise our ways of living and doing business, and pursue serious climate adaptation and resilience strategies. Without a shift in the way we innovate and in the ways in which we finance innovation we will not make it. Our obsession with short-term returns in financial markets is one of the most substantial obstacles we face and it must be replaced with patient capital designed to fully value the social and environmental benefits of investment. Climate change requires much more than technological solutions; it calls for a myriad of innovations in the financial system itself. A good starting point would be to shift away from banking on the stranded assets of an expiring fossil carbon economy and invest in portfolios of business models and innovations that integrate sustainable solutions in the real economy. At EIT Climate-KIC, we work to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon and resilient world by enabling systems transformation. We bring together more than 400 partners from business, academia, the public and non-profit sectors to create networks of expertise, through which innovative products, services and systems are developed, brought to market and scaled-up for impact.”

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco’s Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Climate-KIC, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis Fuels.

For further information about CleanEquity® 2020, use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com

CleanEquity can be found on: EarthX TV, LinkedIn & Twitter

Contact:

Conor Barrett

Innovator Capital

conor.barrett@innovator-capital.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029336/CEM2020_white_cropped_Logo.jpg