Breaking News
 |  | 

Business

Clinton: ‘Carrot and stick’ needed for Saudis over Russia

 |  Apr 5, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Hillary Clinton said on Sunday that a “carrot and stick” approach was needed to persuade Saudi Arabia to move away from Russian President Vladimir Putin and alleviate the US energy crisis. The White House has so far failed in its attempts to encourage Riyadh to pump more oil to counteract soaring energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The former Secretary of State told NBC’s Meet The Press that she would “do whatever I could… to try to be more persuasive [to Saudi Arabia],” adding that punitive policies as well as incentives are required. Clinton described Saudi Arabia’s rejec…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services