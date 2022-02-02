Cloud4C has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

ABU DHABI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C today announced it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Windows Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

Commenting on this recent achievement, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS & Cloud4C said, “Cloud4C was amongst the select few partners for early preview of Windows Virtual Desktop solution. From March 2020, the adoption of this solution has been hyper-accelerated as a means of delivering a secure, modern ‘work from home’ desktop environment to thousands of customers that were thrust into the world of remote workforce. This will only continue to grow throughout 2021-2022. Our expertise and experience helped us accomplish a challenging task to set up WVD for critical teams in a growing financial institution with 45,000+ employees within 2 days. In the last few months we have on-boarded many global customers on Windows Virtual Desktop in MEA, APAC, India and Canada. This advanced specialization further validates and strengthens our workforce modernization initiatives.”

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure. Cloud4C clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”