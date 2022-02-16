Cloud4C Has Earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

ABU DHABI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C today announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SWL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.

Highlighting the customer benefits as a result of the advanced specializations across sectors, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS & Cloud4C said, “We are thrilled to underscore our Cloud Migration service excellence with the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.”

“For our 4000+ global customers, this means more confidence in our team of Microsoft Azure cloud experts who have established their well-earned credentials as being best-in-class in providing Azure migration solutions. This distinguishes our team’s deep knowledge, extensive experience across industries and proven success in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based production workloads to Azure. Our earnest efforts are always aligned towards offering a seamless cloud transformation experience to our customers and a recognition from Microsoft goes a long way in cementing our place as a go-to partner for digital transformation and emphasizes the advantages of our factory-based migration approach. We thank Microsoft for recognizing Cloud4C’s efforts and assigning us the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization,” Sridhar concluded.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. Cloud4C clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

For more information, please visit https://www.cloud4c.com/data-center-migration-to-azure

Contact: Ravi Shankar, +65-87190012