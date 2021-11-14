Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Colombia says monitoring Hezbollah over ‘criminal’ acts

 |  Nov 14, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Colombia said Sunday it is monitoring the activities there of the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah, accusing it of having conducted criminal activities. “Two months ago we had to deal with a situation where we had to organize an operation to capture and expel two criminals commissioned by Hezbollah with the intention of committing a criminal act in Colombia,” Defense Minister Diego Molano said in an interview with the daily El Tiempo. He provided no details of the government operation. But the newspaper, citing sources in Colombia’s military intelligence services, said the Lebanese Shiite movement …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services