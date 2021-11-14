General

Colombia says monitoring Hezbollah over ‘criminal’ acts

Colombia said Sunday it is monitoring the activities there of the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah, accusing it of having conducted criminal activities. “Two months ago we had to deal with a situation where we had to organize an operation to capture and expel two criminals commissioned by Hezbollah with the intention of committing a criminal act in Colombia,” Defense Minister Diego Molano said in an interview with the daily El Tiempo. He provided no details of the government operation. But the newspaper, citing sources in Colombia’s military intelligence services, said the Lebanese Shiite movement …

