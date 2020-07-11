Breaking News
Commander highlights US footprints in anti-Iran threats

Tehran Iranian Border Guards Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Saturday that Iran is facing with complicated threats posed by the US and foreign saboteurs just like Iraqi-imposed war.

Goudarzi said that the main mission of border guards is discovering the roots of contraband and fighting cross-border smuggling of fuel and weapons.

He hailed good coordination between border guards units in defensive and security fields.

Iranian border guards could safeguard borders by taking advantage of experienced forces, he noted

Stressing the presence of anti-Iran elements in social media, Goudarzi said that Iran must be pioneer in cyber space.

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

