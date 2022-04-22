Breaking News
 |  | 

Technology

Commentary: It’s time to leave Saudi Arabia to the wolves

 |  Apr 22, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Chicago Tribune

America’s long-standing partnership with Saudi Arabia has become a deal with the devil. But the devil isn’t holding up his end of the bargain. It’s time we gave up on it too. It’s never been a good look for the United States, a self-proclaimed champion of democracy and human rights, to be the security guarantor of an abusive monarchy that treats women like property and long placed policing in the hands of an extremist religious faction. And yet we justify this close partnership largely in the name of security — our secure access to oil, to be more specific. The war in Ukraine has demonstrated …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services