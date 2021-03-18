Conserverie la belle-iloise modernizes its 86 gourmet food stores with Openbravo

LILLE, France, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Conserverie la belle-iloise, a long-established French specialist food retailer has completed the rollout of Openbravo Commerce Cloud to all its 86 stores.

Conserverie la belle-iloise was founded in 1932 and is known throughout France for its gourmet tinned fish products, which are processed in the traditional manner and sold through its own network of stores.

It selected Openbravo Commerce Cloud for its strong omnichannel retail capabilities and has recently adopted its store management solution, which includes a mobile-enabled POS and provides capabilities such as in-store inventory management.

After a successful pilot implementation in early 2020, Openbravo has been rolled out to all Conserverie la belle-iloise stores across France.

As well helping store associates better serve customers in the stores, the Openbravo platform supports new omnichannel fulfilment options, such as the ability to arrange home deliveries for customers, with the fulfillment managed from the central warehouse.

“We chose Openbravo Commerce Cloud because it is a technologically-advanced platform that enables us to serve our customers better, expands the fulfilment options, and eliminates the need for a local server in each store,” says Ludovic Bloyet Directeur, CIO of Conserverie la belle-iloise.

“Conserverie la belle-iloise prides itself on its traditional image, but it also believes in the importance of innovation, particularly when it comes to serving the needs of clients,” says Christophe Dubuis,Sales Director for France and Northern Europe at Openbravo.. “We are delighted to collaborate with this growing company with strong values, and to help modernize its activity thanks to our Openbravo Commerce Cloud retail platform.”

About Conserverie la belle-iloise

For over three generations Conserverie la belle-iloise has been canning the best fish delicacies. The cannery was established in 1932 by Georges Hilliet, near the fishing port of Quiberon, one of the largest sardine ports of France in those days. In order to make quality products, the Belle Iloise has always used fresh fish, carefully selected, as well as traditional methods to produce the highest quality and tastiest gourmet fish products.

To learn more visit labelleiloise.fr .

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the omnichannel software platform of choice for brands and retailers seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategy. Flexible, cloud-based and mobile-enabled, it allows integration between the online and offline channels, personalized, convenient and safer store shopping experiences, as well as intelligent order management with a single and real-time view of inventory. International brands like Decathlon, BUT, Caroll, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG, Toys “R” Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals.

To learn more visit openbravo.com.

Media contacts: Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, xavier.places@openbravo.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458736/Conserverie_la_belle_iloise_Logo.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg