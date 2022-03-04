General

Controversial Pro-Putin poster removed in Baghdad

Al-Araby

SULEYMANIYYAH (Iraqi Kurdistan Region) – At least one bigbillboard in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin was reportedly removed by Iraqi armed forces late on Wednesday, hours after Iraq abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly US-led resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We support Russia,” read the message on a number of large portraits of Putin, which were signed by “the friends of the president”. Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)-linked Iraqi Kurdish TV Rudaw broadcastfootage from their correspondent in Baghdad, saying that the poster had been put up in the Al-J…

