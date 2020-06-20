Human Services

COVID-19 kills 115 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday that some 115 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 9,507.

Some 2,322 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 595 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 202,584 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 161,384 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,842 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,395,675 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA