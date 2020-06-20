Breaking News
COVID-19 kills 115 more Iranians over past 24 hours

 Jun 20, 2020

Tehran Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday that some 115 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 9,507.

Sadat Lari said that, with the 115 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,507.

Some 2,322 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 595 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 202,584 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 161,384 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,842 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,395,675 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

 

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

