COVID-19 kills 161 more people in Iran

- Some 161 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 63,160, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 161 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 63,160.

Some 11,680 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,572 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,650,569 patients out of a total of 1,932,074 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,057 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,111,118 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA