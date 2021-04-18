General

COVID-19 kills 405 more people in Iran

Some 405 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 66,732 Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Some 21,644 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, the highest daily cases recorded, 3,092 patients have been hospitalized, it added.

It noted that 1,785,358 patients out of a total of 2,237,089 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,766 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, it stated.

It added that 14,386,423 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA