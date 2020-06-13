Human Services

COVID-19 kills 71 more Iranians over past 24 hours: Official

Tehran Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday that some 71 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

Lari said that, with the 71 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,730.

Some 2,410 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 714 of whom have become hospitalized, she added.

She noted that totally 184,955 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 146,748 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,755 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA