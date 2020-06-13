Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Services

COVID-19 kills 71 more Iranians over past 24 hours: Official

 |  Jun 13, 2020

Tehran Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday that some 71 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

Lari said that, with the 71 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,730.

Some 2,410 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 714 of whom have become hospitalized, she added.

She noted that totally 184,955 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 146,748 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,755 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

 

Advertisement

Calendar

June 2020
MTWTFSS
« May  
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930 

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services