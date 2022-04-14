Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Rights

Crowds expel KRG minister from Anfal massacre commemoration

 |  Apr 14, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Survivors and relatives of victims of the Anfal massacre on Thursday boycotted an event to commemorate its 34th anniversary, as well as expelled Kurdish officials from the ceremony, in protest of ongoing failures by Kurdish authorities in providing basic services or support attempts to pursue recourse over the massacre. In 1987, as the Iraq-Iran war was winding down, Saddam Hussein’s regime launched a large-scale military campaign in Anfal against Kurdish villagers who were supportive of the various Kurdish peshmerga rebels. Consequently, between 50,000 to nearly 200,000 people were killed, in…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services