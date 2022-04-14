Human Rights

Crowds expel KRG minister from Anfal massacre commemoration

Al-Araby

Survivors and relatives of victims of the Anfal massacre on Thursday boycotted an event to commemorate its 34th anniversary, as well as expelled Kurdish officials from the ceremony, in protest of ongoing failures by Kurdish authorities in providing basic services or support attempts to pursue recourse over the massacre. In 1987, as the Iraq-Iran war was winding down, Saddam Hussein’s regime launched a large-scale military campaign in Anfal against Kurdish villagers who were supportive of the various Kurdish peshmerga rebels. Consequently, between 50,000 to nearly 200,000 people were killed, in…

