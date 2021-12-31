Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Crypto: Is Bitcoin headed to the moon or for collapse?

 |  Dec 31, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

The price of Bitcoin hit record highs in 2021 thanks to support from traditional finance, but cryptocurrency specialists are struggling to predict next year’s outcome for the volatile sector. Having more than trebled in value to $60,000 between December 2020 and April 2021, Bitcoin has lost some shine to trade at under $50,000 heading into the new year. “The current choppy and directionless price action with a possibility of further pressure to the downside has introduced a lot of uncertainty to the digital asset market,” noted Loukas Lagoudis, executive director at cryptocurrency investment f…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services