Crystal Lagoons to enter Palestine with Public Access Lagoons™ projects

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The added value that Crystal Lagoons offers knows no bounds. The multinational innovation company is due to enter the Palestinian market where it will demonstrate why its sustainable technology is so appealing for cities located in arid environments.

The company has just signed a mega agreement to develop Public Access Lagoons projects, also known as PAL developments, in Palestine. The first of a series of complexes will be built in Jericho, the world’s oldest city, where the company will bring an unparalleled offering of entertainment, water leisure activities and beach life to the local inhabitants.

Crystal Lagoons is entering the Palestine market through a partnership with More Fun Palestine, a local business conglomerate that develops family entertainment and educational projects, that operates several franchises and works with public and private companies.

This latest project will give Crystal Lagoons another opportunity to showcase its sustainable technology, which can take advantage of otherwise unusable brackish water in arid environments as it has done in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The centerpiece of the new PAL complex will be a 2-hectare crystalline lagoon that is apt for swimming and water sports and surrounded by white sandy beaches. The facility, which will also include multifamily areas, recreational and entertainment activities, commercial and leisure infrastructure, will be open to the general public for a fee and is expected to receive over 325,000 visitors annually.

“Signing this contract sets a precedent in Palestine and represents a sea change in the local entertainment scene. PAL projects dramatically improve people’s lifestyle and in this state, it will be an even more iconic case. By bringing a tropical paradise with turquoise waters, palm trees and white sands to a landlocked region, Crystal Lagoons proves once again how it improves the quality of life for local inhabitants,” said Alastair Sinclair, regional director of Crystal Lagoons.

The PAL model, which has over time proven to be highly profitable and safe for users, as well as Covid & Ecommerce proof, accounts for most of Crystal Lagoons’ new expansion projects. Currently, the multinational has more than 800 projects at different stages of development on five continents, including important mega deals in the USA, Korea, Pakistan, Japan, India, Oceania, historical cities in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Colombia, etc.

