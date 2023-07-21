General

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Condoles Algerian President over Bus Crash Victims

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria over the victims of the traffic accident of a passenger bus that crashed in the state of Tamanrasset in southern Algeria.

In his cable, the King said, "We have learned of the news of the crash of a passenger bus in state of Tamanrasset, which resulted in deaths, and injuries. As we send to Your Highness, the families of the deceased and the fraternal people of Algeria the deepest and sincerest condolences, we pray to Allah Almighty to bless the deceased with His mercy and forgiveness, grant their families patience and solace, grant the injured a speedy recovery, and to preserve you and the people of Algeria from all misfortune and harm."

Source: Saudi Press Agency