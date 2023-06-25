General

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Orders Hosting 2,000 Pilgrims from Saudi Families of Martyrs of “Determination Storm” and Yemeni Forces Martyrs

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has issued an order to host 1,000 pilgrims from Saudi families of martyrs who participated in the Determination Storm Operation, as well as 1,000 pilgrims from the families of martyrs from the Yemeni forces. This initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program, which is annually supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

In response to this generous royal gesture, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and the General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, expressed his gratitude to King Salman and the HRH the Crown Prince. He emphasized that this hosting exemplifies the Saudi leadership's dedication to serving Islam and Muslims while acknowledging the sacrifices made by the martyrs in defense of their religion and country. The ministry has taken all necessary measures to ensure that these pilgrims are hosted and provided with all the necessary services to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.

Dr. Al Al-Sheikh further explained that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program has already hosted 4,951 Islamic personalities, influencers, and prominent individuals, as well as families and relatives of martyrs from Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and other nations this year. The total number of pilgrims hosted under this program, at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has now reached 62,338. The Ministry has established a comprehensive package of services in Makkah and Madinah to ensure a fulfilling and comfortable pilgrimage experience for all guests.

