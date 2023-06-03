Breaking News
Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Sends Cable of Condolences to President of India on Victims of Several Train Crash in State of Odisha

 |  Jun 3, 2023

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India following the tragic collision of multiple trains in the state of Odisha, located in the eastern part of India.

In his cable, the King said, "We have received the news about a collision of several trains in the state of Odisha, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and as we share with your Excellency the pain of this affliction, we send you and the families of the deceased and your friendly people our warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."

Source: Saudi Press Agency

