Breaking News
 |  | 

Press Release

Customers Adopt GameChange’s 94% GCR MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt for Higher Power Production

 |  Dec 19, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar today announced that its global customers are requesting designs utilizing the GameChange Solar MaxSpan EastWest™ configuration for fixed-tilt systems. With a GCR up to 94%, competitive price, and high strength steel structure, the MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt is a considerable system for owners seeking higher power production.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: “As module prices fall, GameChange Solar’s MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt system combines higher system kWh output versus trackers with extreme value pricing to make the MaxSpan EastWest™ Fixed-Tilt a superior alternative.”

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Related Links
 https://www.gamechangesolar.com/

GameChange Solar logo

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387812/Solar_Panel.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/292966/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services