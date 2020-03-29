General

Defense Industries plant produces masks & protective gowns for medics

|

Defense Minister announced on Sunday that the Defense Industries Organization of Iran has been making round-the-clock efforts to help both medical centers and the Iranian people fight the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Defense Industries Organization will make use of all its capabilities to meet the needs of the health and medical centers to contain the deadly virus, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said during his visit to factories manufacturing masks and protective gowns for medics.

General Hatami added that the Defense Ministry has already produced 60,000 gowns for the medics to fight the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 2,500 Iranians since its outbreak in the country late February.

The minister further said the country has relied on indigenous capabilities.

About the activities of the factories in Iran, the minister said although technology of producing the face masks with filter pocket seems simple, it has created problems for the modern countries to provide or produce such simple products.

In related developments, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on February 26 that the indigenous experts have achieved capability to produce corona test kits, but their achievements are under examination.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 660,000 people across the world, while more than 30,000 have been killed.

About 35,408 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed 2,517 Iranians, and about 11,679 have been recovered.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA