Defrauded Investor Overcomes Appeal by Qatari Royal in Qatari Court

On October 28, 2020, the Court of Appeals in Qatar denied the Sheikh’s appeal on the basis that it was time barred and thus removed the final roadblock in Swifthold’s path to successfully enforce its judgment. On August 18, 2020, the Enforcement Court in Qatar dismissed the Sheikh’s attempt to stay the enforcement of the judgment against him pending the outcome in the Court of Appeals. Therefore, the Qatar Enforcement Court should now oversee the expedient enforcement of the judgment against the Sheikh, including the identification and sale of his assets for the benefit of Swifthold.

“It is encouraging that both the Qatari Enforcement Court and Court of Appeals quickly dealt with the Sheikh’s challenges to the validity and enforcement of the recognized judgment. Swifthold now awaits the Enforcement Court’s timely enforcement of the judgment and remittance of the proceeds to them. From June 2019, when the recognition was granted in Qatar, until February 2020, when the Sheikh made his challenge, we have seen little progress from the Enforcement Court and the process has been unnecessarily opaque and time-consuming. Indeed, we and Swifthold’s Qatari counsel have repeatedly made inquiries to the Enforcement Court, Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, and we have asked for their support in seeing international law recognized and justice served so that foreign partners will want to continue doing business with Qatari and members of the Qatari Royal Family despite the fraudulent conduct of Sheikh Fahad. Now we are hoping that we will receive such assistance and tangible results in an expedited manner,” commented Christopher DeLise, CEO of Delta.

A spokesperson for Swifthold stated, “This is another good result and hopefully ends the delaying tactics resorted to by Sheikh Fahad. We hope that we can finally obtain the justice we have sought for over 10 years and move on from this arduous journey.”

