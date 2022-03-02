Delphix appoints Robert Stevenson as VP Japan Operations

Press Release

Stevenson brings more than three decades in leading technology organizations in the world’s third largest economy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delphix, the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced the appointment of Robert Stevenson as VP of Japan Operations. Stevenson will be tasked with leading Delphix’s next phase of growth in Japan and building a team to accelerate business in the world’s third largest economy.

“Robert brings unparalleled local market and leadership experience, and will play a pivotal role as we scale Delphix in Japan,” said Steven Chung, President, Worldwide Field Operations at Delphix. “Data automation, speed, and security are critical for organizations to support DevOps and digital transformation.”

Stevenson brings more than three decades of entrepreneurial and leadership roles in technology organizations to the Delphix business in Japan – with experience in both scale-ups and established technology players.

He has served various leadership positions within the Japanese market at BEA, EMC-Dell, Lenovo, and Avaya, and spearheaded the growth of startups such as Documentum, Tanium, and Sumo Logic.

“Delphix is already growing in the Japan market, and we’re only scratching the surface of opportunities to use data to fuel true digital transformation,” said Stevenson. “I’m excited to combine my experience in the Japan market with Delphix’s mission to unlock the data potential for companies. We want to help every company transform into a data company.”

