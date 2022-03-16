Breaking News
Dem N.J. Congressman says U.S. needs to up oil production to ease gas prices

 |  Mar 16, 2022
NJ.com

A North Jersey congressman wants to marshal the nation’s gas and oil production resources to reduce dependance on foreign oil from the likes of Russia and Iran while delivering some price relief to drivers at the gas station and support Ukraine. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., called it the “All of the Above Energy Plan” when he detailed it at a press conference behind a busy BP gas station on Route 4 in Saddle River Tuesday. “We must ban Russian oil. We must take advantage of all the resources in the U.S. and we must continue our goals in climate change,” he said. “We must do everything we…

