Foreign Affairs

Democratic Republic of Congo Supports Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Host Expo 2030

Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Christophe Lutundula stressed his country’s support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

In a press conference after receiving Advisor at the Royal Court Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan today, Lutundula reiterated that the Democratic Republic of the Congo fully supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh and welcomes holding the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African Summit in Riyadh.

Kattan expressed the Saudi Government’s gratitude and appreciation for this support, reflecting the close relations between the two countries.

Source: Saudi Press Agency