Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Denmark accuses China, Russia and Iran of spying threat

 |  Jan 13, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Denmark warned on Thursday of a rising espionage threat from Russia, China, Iran and others, including in the Arctic region where global powers are jostling for resources and sea routes. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service said there had been numerous examples of attempted spying on Denmark, whose active global role had helped make it a tempting target. “The threat from foreign intelligence activities against Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands has increased in recent years,” Anders Henriksen, head of counterintelligence at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, said in a …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services