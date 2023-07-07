General

Departure of All Pilgrims Invited as Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj and Umrah and Visit After Performing Hajj

Today, all the guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program for Hajj, Umrah and visit, which was implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, amounting to 4,951 pilgrims from 92 countries worldwide, departed to their home countries. The guests had successfully performed the rituals of Hajj and visited the Prophet’s Mosque, amid an integrated system of services that made it easier for them to perform the rituals in an atmosphere of security, safety and tranquility.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs completed the procedures for the departure of the guests through Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah after a successful and easy pilgrimage trip that included holding programs rich [with] cultural and scientific events and visits to a number of cultural landmarks in the two holy cities.

The guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Program expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for the hospitality, facilities, and integrated services provided to them, in addition to the [kind] and generous treatment received from all employees of the ministry.

Source: Saudi Press Agency