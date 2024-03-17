Deputy Senate speaker urges accelerating adoption of strategy for upgrading commercial maritime fleet

Senate Deputy Speaker Phoebe Fawzy Sunday called for accelerating the implementation of a strategy for upgrading Egypt's commercial maritime fleet, with a view to opening up investments in several domains, creating thousands of job opportunities and securing foreign currency. The deputy speaker was addressing Sunday's session, which took place under Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek, to debate a request by Senate member Adel el Lamey and 20 other lawmakers to review government's policies regarding renovating the Egyptian commercial maritime fleet and utilizing state's ports. President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, since assuming power, has been attaching great importance to the freight shipping and maritime transport due to their significance within the global economy, Fawzy said. She highlighted the ongoing renovation of Egyptian ports and equipping them with cutting-edge logistic services throughout the past decade, turning Egypt into a hub for key maritime ports in the region. Source: State Information S ervice Egypt