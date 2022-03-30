Games

Detained British Iranian ends nine-day prison hunger strike

|

Published by

Al-Araby

British-Iranian-American Morad Tahbaz has ended a nine-day hunger strike in an Iranian jail, which he began after being excluded from a release deal that saw fellow former detainees freed and returned to the UK. The environmental campaigner stopped the strike at the request of his family who were deeply concerned about his health. Tahbaz, 66, suffers from cancer and has caught Covid-19 twice in detention, his daughter Roxanne Tahbaz told the BBC. Tahbaz – who was detained in Iran in 2018 over accusations of spying – began the hunger strike after being released from Tehran’s Evin prison on furl…

Read More