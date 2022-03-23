Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Rights

Documents reveal torture at Israeli-run prison in Lebanon

 |  Mar 23, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Newly declassified documents from Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service have revealed shocking details of torture, hunger, and denial of medical care that detainees were exposed to in the Khiam Prison in south Lebanon. The prison, which was built in 1985, was run by Israel and its proxy militia the South Lebanon Army until it closed in 2000 after Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon ended. The documents were declassified after Israeli human rights activists petitioned the country’s high court and detailed in a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. “The torture inflicted in Khiam Pr…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services