Drone attack on oil refinery in Saudi capital

Al-Araby

A drone attack on an oil refinery in the Saudi capital caused a small fire but no disruption to supplies, officials said on Friday, as crude prices soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The act of “sabotage and terrorism” follows a series of similar attacks on Saudi facilities by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition. The attack took place in the early hours of Thursday morning. “The Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by a drone, resulting in a small fire that has been brought under control,” the energy ministry said, according to the officialSaudi Press Ag…

