Drowsy driver blamed for Iran road crash that kills 9

Police in Iran blamed a truck driver’s drowsiness for a road accident that killed nine people and injured 15 on Tuesday, the Iribnews website of state TV reported. The collision on a highway in the country’s central province of Isfahan left a minibus overturned after a collision with the truck, the report said. Although its roads are generally in good condition Iran has one of the world’s highest traffic death rates partly because of poor driving habits, as well as the impact of foreign economic sanctions which prevent upgrades to automotive fleets.

