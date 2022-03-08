Breaking News
E3 statement to the IAEA Board of Governors on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, March 2022

 |  Mar 8, 2022
Chair, France, Germany and the United Kingdom would like to thank Director General Grossi for his latest report contained in GOV/2022/4 and Deputy Director General Aparo for his Technical Briefing. We commend the Agency for its reporting, despite the limitations placed on its activities in Iran, and support its independence. We note with concern that, since the last Board of Governors in November, Iran has continued to advance its nuclear programme by developing its stockpile of enriched uranium and conducting activities that provide permanent and irreversible knowledge gains. Iran’s nuclear p…

