Editorial: Putin’s increasing barbarity leaves the US no choice. Biden must also double down

 |  Mar 15, 2022
Chicago Tribune

U.S. intelligence officials have been warning that Vladimir Putin, realizing he underestimated Ukrainian resilience, would double down on his campaign of carnage in Ukraine. Now we know what doubling down for Putin looks like. The targeted destruction of a maternity hospital in the besieged southern city of Mariupol has all the makings of a war crime. Pregnant women, their faces and bodies bloodied, looked dazed as they were carried away on stretchers or wrapped in blankets. At least three people were killed, including a 6-year-old. Elsewhere in the city, Ukrainians were melting snow for water…

