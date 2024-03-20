Egypt, French FMs Discuss Developments In Gaza andSudan

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné discussed on Wednesday 20/3/2024 the latest developments in the region, most notably the situation in the Gaza Strip and Sudan. During a phone call, both ministers discussed the ongoing actions within the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the Gaza crisis, reach a ceasefire, facilitate access to humanitarian aid, and exchange captives and prisoners. Furthermore, Shoukry expressed Egypt's gratitude to France for its endeavours, particularly its efforts as a permanent member of the UNSC, in pushing for a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, given the worsening humanitarian situation in the strip. Both ministers agreed to maintain close coordination on this matter, including with the United States, whose Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, is scheduled to visit Cairo soon. In his sixth Middle East tour, Blinken will visit Egypt and Saudi Arabia this week to discuss an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the rele ase of all captives, and the global efforts to boost humanitarian aid. Since 7 October, Israel has continued its brutal war and relentless attacks in the Gaza Strip, launching overnight and morning assaults, killing over 30,000 and wounding more than 70,000 others, most of whom are women and children. Sudan Crisis According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid, the call also touched on the situation in Sudan, where Séjourné briefed Shoukry on France's efforts to mobilise humanitarian aid to address the Sudanese crisis. For his part, Shoukry expressed his deep appreciation for France's efforts, highlighting Egypt's endeavours to resolve the Sudanese crisis and reach a ceasefire as soon as possible. More than 13,000 people have been killed since the Sudanese crisis began in April, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), while the UN says more than eight million people have been displaced. Source: State Information Servi ce Egypt