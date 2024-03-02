Egypt, Qatar FMs co-chair joint higher committee meetings

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani co-chaired the meetings of the joint higher committee in the Qatari capital Doha. The meetings were also attended by the ministers of social solidarity, trade and industry. The meetings discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation as well as mechanisms of regional and international coordination, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abo Zeid said. A number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) has been also signed during the meetings, the spokesman added. Source: State Information Service Egypt