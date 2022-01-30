Breaking News
Egypt sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood members to death

 |  Jan 30, 2022
Published by
Al-Araby

An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced to death 10 members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group found guilty of violence against security officers in 2015, a judicial source said. The case will now be referred to the Grand Mufti, Egypt’s top theological authority — a formality in death penalty cases — before the court meets on June 19 to confirm the sentences. Of the 10 men, nine were in custody while one was sentenced in absentia, the source said. They were accused of multiple incidents of violence against police in 2015 — a period that saw a spike in attacks targeting security forces. …

