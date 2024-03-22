Egypt, UAE Continue Airdropping Humanitarian Aid onto Northern Gaza Strip



In collaboration with Egypt, the UAE conducted the 11th humanitarian aid and relief airdrop over the northern Gaza Strip, as announced by the UAE Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense in a statement.

The airdrops targeted isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip, with two planes delivering 24 tons of food and relief aid, the Command reported. With this 11th airdrop, the total aid dropped since the inception of Operation “Birds of Goodness” has reached 462 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” is part of “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” aimed at supporting the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the UAE has intensified its efforts, with aid being provided through the collective initiatives of charitable institutions in the country. These include the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works,

and other humanitarian and charitable organizations in the UAE.

Source: State Information Service Egypt