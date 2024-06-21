EgyptAir operates 8 flights Friday to bring pilgrims back home



EgyptAir will operate Friday 21/6/2024 eight flights to transport pilgrims back home after performing the Hajj rituals.

In a statement Thursday 20/6/2024, the state-owned flag carrier said that seven flights will be operated from Jeddah to Cairo and one flight from Taif to Cairo.

The returnees include pilgrims of missions of the Ministry of Interior, Social Solidarity, Civil Aviation and the House of Representatives, as well pilgrims from various governorates and transit pilgrims.

Source: State Information Service Egypt