Egyptian Hajj Mission Starts Transporting PilgrimsDeparting From Mina



The Egyptian Hajj mission has started transporting nationals who are not on a quick lottery pilgrimage package from Mina district after finalizing the third devil-throwing ritual.

Head of the Egyptian Hajj mission told MENA correspondent on Wednesday 19/6/2024 that the pilgrims re-checked into their hotels in Makka ahead of the ‘Farewell Tawaf’ – the last ritual in pilgrimage.

They will then fly safely back to Egypt or travel to Madina Munawarah to spend five days near the burial place of the Prophet Muhammad, he said.

