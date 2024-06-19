Egyptian Museum Is Oldest Arhcaeological Museum In Middle East: IDSC Info graphic



The Egyptian Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) published an inforgraphic about the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir being one of the historical and tourist attractions in Cairo.

The IDSC said that the museum is the oldest archaeological museum in the Middle East, and the first building in the world to be established as a museum.

The idea of ??establishing it began in 1895, when French architect Marcel Dorneau won the international competition that was held to design the museum building, and it was opened by Khedive Abbas Hilmi II in 1902, according to what IDSC reviewed in its infographic.

In April 2021, the museum was the focus of the world’s attention when it bid farewell to 22 royal mummies to be transported to their permanent display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat in a solemn procession.

Source: State Information Service Egypt