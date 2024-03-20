Egypt’s First Lady: 10th of Ramadan Victory is a Milestone in Egypt’s Modern History

Egypt's First Lady Entissar El Sisi said on Wednesday 20/3/2024 that the 10th of Ramadan victory is a milestone in Egypt's modern history, adding "on this blessed day, our Armed Forces presented a great military and national epic, which all generations are proud of it." On her official Facebook page, Egypt's First Lady said "Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the 10th of Ramadan victory, which represents a milestone in the modern history of Egypt." "On this blessed day, our Armed Forces presented a great military and national epic that all generations are proud of it and it is still a source of pride for the entire Arab nation," she said. She concluded by saying "Long live Egypt, a beloved and generous homeland." Source: State Information Service Egypt