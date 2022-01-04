Human Services

Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media

|

Published by

Al-Araby

At least eight people have been killed in flash flooding in Iran’s south due to heavy rains expected to last until later this week, state media reported on Tuesday. “Following the floods and rains of the past few days in the southern regions of the country, we have seen an increase in casualties and deaths,” spokesman for the national rescue service Mojtaba Khaledi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA. “So far eight people have died and two are still missing,” Khaledi said, adding that 14 others had been injured. Five of the deaths occurred in Fars province, local crisis management official …

Read More