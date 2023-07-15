Breaking News
 |  | 

General

EKH spends USD 46 mln on plants in Egypt

 |  Jul 15, 2023

Egypt Kuwait Holding Company has inaugurated and developed plants in Egypt at a cost of USD 46 million through its company, Sprea.

EKH, listed in the Kuwaiti and Egyptian bourses, said in a press release on Saturday that Sprea Misr opened a plant for producing sulfuric acid, simultaneously with increasing productivity of the other factories and expanding production chains.

The press release quoted Sherif Al-Zayat, Managing Director of Egypt Misr, as saying that the new sulfuric acid plant operates at a productivity capacity of 165,000 tons a year. Up to 80 percent of the output would be shifted to a fertilizers factory in Alexandria -- 69 percent stakes of which are owned by the EKH.

Sprea opened six new production chains, including some that produce three million formica boards per annum.

Source: Kuwait News Agency

Advertisement

Calendar

July 2023
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Iran News Gazette is a trusted source of news and information, primarily focusing on the Arab region, particularly Iran. However, it also covers international issues, providing reliable and verified content online.

Read more

Legal Matters

Human Services