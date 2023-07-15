General

EKH spends USD 46 mln on plants in Egypt

Egypt Kuwait Holding Company has inaugurated and developed plants in Egypt at a cost of USD 46 million through its company, Sprea.

EKH, listed in the Kuwaiti and Egyptian bourses, said in a press release on Saturday that Sprea Misr opened a plant for producing sulfuric acid, simultaneously with increasing productivity of the other factories and expanding production chains.

The press release quoted Sherif Al-Zayat, Managing Director of Egypt Misr, as saying that the new sulfuric acid plant operates at a productivity capacity of 165,000 tons a year. Up to 80 percent of the output would be shifted to a fertilizers factory in Alexandria -- 69 percent stakes of which are owned by the EKH.

Sprea opened six new production chains, including some that produce three million formica boards per annum.

Source: Kuwait News Agency