Elite Capital & Co. Lends it’s Support to the Friends of the British Overseas Territories

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Mr. Steven Adriell, Director of Business Relations, Elite Capital & Co Limited (“ECC”), announced today that Mr. George Matharu, President & CEO, Elite Capital & Co. Limited, has been appointed as Advisor to the Friends of the British Overseas Territories Charity (“FOTBOT”), to support the growth of the charity by leveraging ECC’s corporate and financial relationships.

FOTBOT is a charitable organisation which aims to promote the Overseas Territories and their interests, and to strengthen the UK’s deep historic links to them. These aims are pursued by:

Educating the British public on the Overseas Territories.

• Fostering links between politicians and other significant persons in the UK with those from the Overseas Territories.

• Working with UK politicians to highlight issues facing the Overseas Territories.

• Highlighting environmental issues facing the Overseas Territories.

“We are honoured to support FOTBOT and its objectives. The charity holds a number of fund-raising events throughout the year for meaningful causes, such as the recent project to build a children’s playground in Monserrat after all these types of facilities were destroyed by adverse weather conditions in recent years,” George Matharu said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

The company’s head office is located at 33 St James’ Square, London SW1Y 4JS, United Kingdom with our Board Members, Staff, and Agents being located across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. It also has multi-lingual staff to ensure that we can accommodate all of our client’s needs.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

The company has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services offered by the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Steven Adriell concluded the statement by saying “The appointment of Mr. George Matharu is a win-win situation for FOTBOT and Elite Capital; FOTBOT will benefit from our business relationships, whilst Elite Capital will gain exposure in countries that we currently do not operate in.

