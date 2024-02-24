Emigration Minister: Bait El Watan project continues

State Minister of Emigration Soha Gendy asserted the continuation of Bait El Aatan project as preparations for the 10th stage of the project are underway. The 10th stage includes housing units in New Cairo, 6th of October and Sheikh Zayed in addition to the 9th complementary stage of lands. The Egyptian living abroad can apply for the project according to the conditions, she said. This came in Gendy's response to questions of some Egyptian expats on the project. Gendy reiterated full support to the Egyptian expats as well as keenness on meeting their needs and responding to their questions, adding that the work strategy of the Ministry of Emigration prioritizes providing the needs of the Egyptians abroad via a comprehensive vision that includes full coordination with the different ministries and institutions to meet their needs. Source: State Information Service Egypt