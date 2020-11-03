Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift® System Installation

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Enventure Global Technology, the pioneer in solid expandable technology, today announced the first successful commercial installation of its 12¼” SameDrift® System. The system has been installed for an operator in the Middle East.

“This marks a major milestone for expandable monodiameter technology and heralds a period of significant market growth for solid expandable technology and Enventure,” said Alastair McClean, President & CEO. “SameDrift® technology promises to provide a simple & reliable solution for operators who are increasingly more focused on reducing non-productive time during drilling operations and on assuring asset integrity during the life of the well to maximize hydrocarbon production,” he explained. “SameDrift® provides a combination of short term benefits by dealing with problematic zones during the well construction phase, along with long term benefits of asset integrity by delaying or eliminating workovers.”

SameDrift® is a drilling liner with an industry standard drift diameter that matches the previous casing string run in a well so that it can be easily incorporated into the well’s standard casing design. SameDrift® builds on the capabilities of Enventure’s proven ESET® product line to rotate and reciprocate the liner to help work it to setting depth and to improve cement job quality. Enventure’s SameDrift® system expands solid steel tubulars using their proprietary CLEAR® cone design, which is built and collapsed on demand downhole.

The SameDrift® Openhole Liner system ties back to casing without the loss of internal diameter, providing a continuous drift. The SameDrift® Openhole Clad system isolates a trouble zone in the well without tying back into existing casing and provides the same drift below the previous casing. After the installation of the 12 ¼” drift open hole clad beneath 13 3/8″ casing, the operator drilled the 12 ¼” directional BHA to TD, and completed several round trips through the clad before successfully setting and cementing the 9 5/8″ casing.

SameDrift® is currently available in drift sizes of 6 ½”, 8 ½” and 12 ¼”. The 12 ¼” is available in two versions; standard and high performance, for use below 13-3/8″ to 14″ casing, Other sizes will follow, according to market demand.

Enventure

Houston-based Enventure Global Technology, Inc. continues to be the world’s leading provider of solid expandable technology solutions for the energy industry. The company has a global presence with operations in North America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, South America and Europe. For more information, visit www.EnventureGT.com.

