Environment min. follows up WMRA’s activities

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad has underlined the important role of the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA) for supporting environmental action and making more achievements on waste management. The minister's remarks came on Thursday when she chaired the ninth meeting of the WMRA board to review the authority's plans and activities carried out in the previous period as well as the body's future activities. The WMRA plays an important role on backing the national economy and environmental investments. The minister was also briefed on the WMRA's financial budget for the fiscal year of 2024/2025. Source: State Information Service Egypt